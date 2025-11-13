Delhi blast: Al Falah University's AIU membership suspended

The Association of Indian Universities on Thursday suspended membership of Al Falah University, which is under scanner in connection with the Red Fort blast case, officials said.

IMAGE: A view of the Al Falah University. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Association of Indian Universities is a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with membership of Indian Universities. It provides a forum for administrators and academicians of member universities to exchange views and discuss matters of common concern.

"It is intimated that, as per the Bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities, all universities shall be treated as members as long as they remain in good standing," said AIU secretary general, Pankaj Mittal.

"However, it has come to notice that Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, does not appear to be in good standing. Accordingly, the membership of AIU was accorded to Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, stands suspended with immediate effect," she added.

The top official informed that Al Falah University is not authorised to use the name or logo of AIU in any of its activities, and the AIU logo must be removed from the university's official website.

The Al Falah University in Dhauj village in Faridabad came under the scanner of investigating agencies after an intestate "white collar" terror module was busted. It is a private institute that also houses a hospital on its campus.

The association also directed the university to take all necessary steps to comply with the order.

Al-Falah University has come under the brunt after two of its practising doctors are suspected of being involved in the blast incident in New Delhi.

Earlier, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University, claiming that its website still displays NAAC accreditation status for two of its colleges, despite the status having expired.

The college accreditation body has sought a reply within seven days from Al-Falah University.

NAAC said that Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology, was Cycle-1 accredited with "Grade 'A' with CGPA 3.08 out of 4.00" from March 23, 2013 to March 22, 2018, and Department of Teacher Education, Al-Falah School of Education and Training, was Cycle-1 accredited with "Grade 'A' with CGPA 3.16 out of 4.00" from March 27, 2011 to 26, March 2016.

"Both of the above Colleges' accreditation statuses have expired. Both of the above Colleges have not yet volunteered for the Cycle-2 Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) process of NAAC," the accreditation body said in the notice.

NAAC called the University's accreditation claim on their website "absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders."

Demanding a reply, NAAC asked, "Why has action deemed appropriate, including legal, not be initiated against the Al-Falah University? Why should the University not be disqualified for future consideration for Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) by NAAC? Why should the NAAC not recommend to the UGC to withdraw the Al-Falah University's recognition under section 2(f) and 12B of the UGC? Why should the NAAC not recommend to the NMC to withdraw the NMC recognition for Al-Falah University's NMC-recognised programmes?"

"Why should the NAAC not recommend to the NCTE to withdraw the NCTE recognition for Al-Falah University's NCTE-recognised programmes? Why should the NAAC not recommend to the state government (Government of Haryana) to initiate action deemed appropriate against the Al-Falah University? Why should the NAAC not recommend to the AICTE to withdraw the AICTE recognition for Al-Falah University's AICTE-recognised programmes?" the accreditation body added.

Asking the University to respond within seven days, NAAC also demanded they "remove the NAAC accreditation details from your website and any other publicly available/distributed documents and report back to NAAC that the above is complied with."

As per NAAC, the University website said, "Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC)."

Meanwhile, the University made the headlines after it was revealed that Dr Umar, who was driving the car that exploded near the historic Red Fort, used to live in Al-Falah Medical College.

Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, saying that the University has no connection with the accused apart from them working in their official capacities, and no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored within the University premises.

On November 10, a car explosion near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 and left several injured. -- With ANI inputs