Home  » News » Red Fort blast: Al-Falah University gets NAAC notice

Red Fort blast: Al-Falah University gets NAAC notice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 13, 2025 14:58 IST

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University, which is under scanner in connection with the Delhi blast probe, for displaying false accreditation on its website, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Media persons outside Al Falah University in Faridabad on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the show-cause notice, the NAAC said it has noted that the Al-Falah University, 'which is neither accredited nor applied for accreditation by NAAC', has publicly displayed on its website that 'Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC)'.

'This is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders,' the show-cause notice read.

 

The NAAC has sought an explanation and directed the university to remove the NAAC accreditation details from its website and any other publicly available or distributed documents.

On Monday, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car near Red Fort in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others, hours after the busting of a 'white collar terror module'.

The arrested included three doctors linked to Al-Falah University.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
