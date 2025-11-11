HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: Agencies probe how terror module amassed tonnes of explosives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 11, 2025 19:10 IST

Security agencies are focusing on how a sophisticated "white-collar" terror module managed to acquire and store a huge quantity of explosives, including Ammonium Nitrate, the substance suspected to have been used in Monday's deadly blast near the Red Fort area that killed 12 people.

IMAGE: Members of the forensic team collecting evidence at the site of an explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, November 11, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The attack has once again highlighted the ease with which a restricted chemical like Ammonium Nitrate can be weaponised with officials trying to trace the logistics and procurement network of the recently busted inter-state terror cell.

The Red Fort blast on Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a white collar terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

 

Ammonium Nitrate is a dual-use chemical, widely valued as a popular nitrogen fertiliser and used extensively in the construction sector for controlled blasting in stone quarries.

However, due to its volatile nature when combined with other chemicals including Potassium Chlorate and Sulphur, it became a favourite component for improvised explosive devices used by terror groups. It is also mixed with fuel oil that results in Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil Explosive, which causes immediate fire.

The chemical was also used alongside RDX in the 2019 Lethpora (Pulwama) attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The car bomb attack was carried out by banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.

Earlier, the chemical was used by banned Indian Mujahideen terror outfit in various attacks in Mumbai and the national capital during 2000-2011.

Concerned over its frequent use by terror groups in making bombs, the government in 2011 declared fertilisers having more than 45 per cent of Ammonium Nitrate as an explosive substance.

"... the central government hereby declares that Ammonium Nitrate or any combination containing more than 45 per cent of Ammonium Nitrate by weight including emulsions, suspensions, melts or gels shall be deemed to be an explosive," a gazette notification of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) had said in 2011.

In 2015, the government further tightened the norms for import and transportation of Ammonium Nitrate, misused for terror activities, and ordered that its shipments will be allowed in "bagged form only" and its movement within the country must be accompanied by armed guards with GPS vehicles.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
