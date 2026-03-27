Delhi Assembly Targeted with Multiple Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway

The Delhi Assembly is under increased security after receiving a series of bomb threat emails, prompting a police investigation and heightened surveillance measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi Assembly has received three bomb threat emails in as many days, raising security concerns.

Speaker Vijender Gupta has informed the police commissioner and requested a thorough investigation into the threats.

Police are investigating the emails, which were received between March 24 and March 26, and have beefed up security.

The Assembly Secretariat has been directed to enhance CCTV surveillance and implement a computerised entry system.

The Delhi Assembly received its third bomb threat email in as many days on Thursday, and the police commissioner has been informed about it, Speaker Vijender Gupta said in the House.

Gupta said police officers visited the Assembly on Friday to investigate the e-mails which threatened a blast in the Assembly. The emails were received between March 24 and March 26.

The police have been requested to probe the matter without any laxity, Gupta said, concurring that the issue was serious.

He said some of the e-mails were addressed to him personally from different outfits and added that the police have assured prompt action and beefed up the security arrangements.

The Assembly Secretariat has been directed to ensure adequate CCTV surveillance and a computerised entry system at the entrances for better record-keeping.