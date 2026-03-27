HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Assembly Targeted with Multiple Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway

Delhi Assembly Targeted with Multiple Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 15:49 IST

x

The Delhi Assembly is under increased security after receiving a series of bomb threat emails, prompting a police investigation and heightened surveillance measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Delhi Assembly has received three bomb threat emails in as many days, raising security concerns.
  • Speaker Vijender Gupta has informed the police commissioner and requested a thorough investigation into the threats.
  • Police are investigating the emails, which were received between March 24 and March 26, and have beefed up security.
  • The Assembly Secretariat has been directed to enhance CCTV surveillance and implement a computerised entry system.

The Delhi Assembly received its third bomb threat email in as many days on Thursday, and the police commissioner has been informed about it, Speaker Vijender Gupta said in the House.

Gupta said police officers visited the Assembly on Friday to investigate the e-mails which threatened a blast in the Assembly. The emails were received between March 24 and March 26.

 

The police have been requested to probe the matter without any laxity, Gupta said, concurring that the issue was serious.

He said some of the e-mails were addressed to him personally from different outfits and added that the police have assured prompt action and beefed up the security arrangements.

The Assembly Secretariat has been directed to ensure adequate CCTV surveillance and a computerised entry system at the entrances for better record-keeping.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi assembly gets bomb threat ahead of budget presentation
Delhi assembly gets bomb threat ahead of budget presentation
Threat mail warns of 'blast in Parliament on Feb 13'
Threat mail warns of 'blast in Parliament on Feb 13'
Delhi school receives bomb threat via email, 2nd in four months
Delhi school receives bomb threat via email, 2nd in four months
'Delhi will become Khalistan': Hoax bomb threat targets Parliament, schools
'Delhi will become Khalistan': Hoax bomb threat targets Parliament, schools
Delhi HC gets email threatening 'biggest bomb blast'
Delhi HC gets email threatening 'biggest bomb blast'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals the Show in Fierce Tiger Print at Mumbai Event1:10

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals the Show in Fierce Tiger...

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style1:00

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Chic Style1:04

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO