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Delhi assembly gets bomb threat ahead of budget presentation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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March 24, 2026 11:12 IST

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A bomb threat targeting the Delhi Legislative Assembly just hours before the budget presentation has triggered a security lockdown and investigation, raising concerns about safety and potential disruptions.

Delhi assembly gets bomb threat

IMAGE: Security forces inspect the Delhi assembly premises after a bomb threat. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • The Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat via email prior to the budget presentation.
  • Security forces were immediately deployed to conduct checks and investigations at the assembly.
  • The bomb threat email mentioned high-profile dignitaries, including the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister.
  • Police and security agencies are investigating the origin of the threat and conducting anti-sabotage checks.
  • Security has been significantly heightened in and around the Delhi Assembly premises.

Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation at 11:30 am on Tuesday, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat, official sources said.

The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.

Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation.

"We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," a police source said.

The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, the source added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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