Delhi assembly gets bomb threat ahead of budget presentation

A bomb threat targeting the Delhi Legislative Assembly just hours before the budget presentation has triggered a security lockdown and investigation, raising concerns about safety and potential disruptions.
Key Points
- The Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat via email prior to the budget presentation.
- Security forces were immediately deployed to conduct checks and investigations at the assembly.
- The bomb threat email mentioned high-profile dignitaries, including the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister.
- Police and security agencies are investigating the origin of the threat and conducting anti-sabotage checks.
- Security has been significantly heightened in and around the Delhi Assembly premises.
Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation at 11:30 am on Tuesday, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat, official sources said.
The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.
Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation.
"We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," a police source said.
The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, the source added.