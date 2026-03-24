Delhi assembly gets bomb threat ahead of budget presentation

A bomb threat targeting the Delhi Legislative Assembly just hours before the budget presentation has triggered a security lockdown and investigation, raising concerns about safety and potential disruptions.

IMAGE: Security forces inspect the Delhi assembly premises after a bomb threat. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points The Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat via email prior to the budget presentation.

Security forces were immediately deployed to conduct checks and investigations at the assembly.

The bomb threat email mentioned high-profile dignitaries, including the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister.

Police and security agencies are investigating the origin of the threat and conducting anti-sabotage checks.

Security has been significantly heightened in and around the Delhi Assembly premises.

Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation at 11:30 am on Tuesday, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat, official sources said.

The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.

Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation.

"We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," a police source said.

The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, the source added.