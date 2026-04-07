Delhi Assembly Breach: Probing the Motives Behind Security Incident

A man with a history of mental health issues and ties to the farmers' protest breached security at the Delhi Assembly, prompting a thorough investigation into his motives and potential accomplices.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Sarabjeet Singh breached Delhi Assembly security, raising concerns about motives and security protocols.

The suspect has a history of mental health issues and supported the 2020-21 farmers' agitation.

Investigators are examining Sarabjeet's social media activity, travel history, and potential accomplices.

Police are assessing Sarabjeet's mental state and investigating whether he acted alone or was influenced by others.

The incident occurred when the Vidhan Sabha was not in session, but raised serious security concerns.

The man behind the security breach at the Delhi Assembly on Monday is believed to be a supporter of the 2020-21 farmers' agitation with some history of mental health issues, with sources saying his background has raised multiple lines of inquiry for investigators.

Sarabjeet Singh, a 37-year-old resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended two hours after he drove an SUV through one of the boundary gates of the assembly and placed a flower bouquet in the speaker's vehicle parked on the porch. He has been booked for attempt to murder, among other charges.

According to preliminary findings, Sarabjeet left his home on April 1 and remained largely untraceable for five days before the incident. In this period, he contacted his family only once and did not disclose his location or travel plans.

"He travelled to Bareilly on April 2 and subsequently reached Delhi on the day of the breach," the source said.

He also said that his family members told police that he becomes "difficult to control during such periods of illness" and that he often does not respond to family members during such episodes.

However, police said the exact state of his mental health is still being assessed as part of the ongoing probe and a medical examination is awaited.

Investigation into Motives and Background

The source said Sarabjeet was an active supporter of the farmers protest and had shared multiple posts on social media expressing solidarity with farmer leaders who died during the agitation. Several of these posts and videos were later deleted.

Investigators are also examining videos in which he is allegedly seen driving the same SUV at extremely high speeds, reportedly exceeding 150 kmph on empty roads. The vehicle, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, was purchased recently in February.

On the day of the incident, Sarabjeet is believed to have acted alone. He drove the SUV at a high speed, rammed through Gate No. 2 of the assembly premises to enter the complex. He then allegedly placed a bouquet and garland inside the official vehicle of Speaker Vijender Gupta and briefly sat inside the car before fleeing through the same gate.

Police said the accused has not yet disclosed the motive behind his actions. His movements, call records and digital footprint are being analysed to determine whether he was influenced by any person or group.

He was eventually apprehended along with two other persons from a police picket near a nala in the Roop Nagar area after an alert was issued across the city.

"All individuals are currently being questioned, and further investigation is underway," read the statement.

Delhi Police, in a statement, said that at around 2.10 pm, a white SUV forcefully entered the premises of the Delhi Assembly through Gate No. 2. "One individual, alighted from the vehicle and proceeded towards the porch area carrying a bouquet and a garland (mala) of marigold flowers. It is pertinent to mention that the Vidhan Sabha was not in session at the time," read the statement of the Delhi Police.

The accused drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner with apparent intent to run over security personnel on duty, thereby endangering their lives, a senior police officer said. When security staff tried to catch Sarabjeet, he fled.

A case has been registered at Civil Lines under appropriate sections of law, including attempt to murder, criminal trespass with preparation to commit offence, use of criminal force against a public servant, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, along with other relevant provisions pertaining to obstruction of public servants in discharge of duty.