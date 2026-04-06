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Family of Man in Delhi Assembly Security Breach Cites Mental Health Concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 06, 2026 21:58 IST

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The family of a Uttar Pradesh man accused of a security breach at the Delhi Assembly claims he has mental health issues, prompting a police investigation into the incident and his background.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Puranpur, is accused of breaching security at the Delhi Assembly.
  • Singh's family claims he suffers from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment in Shahjahanpur.
  • Singh allegedly drove an SUV onto the Delhi Assembly grounds and placed a bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle.
  • Police are investigating Singh's movements, contacts, and the motive behind the Delhi Assembly security breach.
  • A similar security breach involving a UP native occurred last year at the Parliament.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday reached the residence of a man accused of breaching security at the Delhi Assembly and questioned his family members in Pilibhit, officials said.

Station House Officer of Puranpur Kotwali, Pawan Kumar Pandey, said the family members of the accused claimed that he was suffering from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shahjahanpur.

 

The accused, identified as Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Puranpur area, allegedly drove an SUV through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi assembly and placed a flower bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle parked on the porch before fleeing, triggering a security alert in the national capital. He was later detained along with two others from north Delhi's Roop Nagar.

"Family members informed that his mental condition is not stable. We are verifying all aspects of the case," SHO Pandey said.

According to police, after Sarabjeet was identified, Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya and SHO Pandey visited his residence in Narayanpur locality and spoke to his wife, Mandeep Kaur, to gather details about the incident.

Family members told the police that Sarabjeet lived with his wife and son in Narayanpur. They said his nephew Harmandeep Singh, who was preparing for BTech studies in Delhi, had gone missing on April 1, and a missing person complaint was lodged.

On April 3, Sarabjeet left with relatives in search of his nephew and went to Chandigarh. After dropping relatives at Anandpur Sahib, he allegedly drove alone to Delhi without informing anyone.

His elder brother Avtar Singh said Sarabjeet had no criminal record and said that he was undergoing treatment.

Police said the motive behind the incident was not immediately clear and investigations were underway. They are now probing Sarabjeet's movements and his contacts.

A similar security breach involving an Uttar Pradesh native was reported last year when a 20-year-old man attempted to scale the boundary wall of Parliament in New Delhi but was apprehended by security personnel, with officials then suspecting mental instability.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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