Delhi Police Bust Credit Card Fraud Ring, Three Arrested

Delhi Police have apprehended three suspects, including a caretaker, in connection with a cyber fraud where stolen credit card details were used to fraudulently purchase gold coins worth over Rs 9.58 lakh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three individuals for a cyber fraud involving stolen credit card details.

The accused allegedly used the stolen credit card to purchase gold coins worth over Rs 9.58 lakh.

A caretaker employed by the victim is among those arrested for the credit card fraud.

The investigation involved analysing transaction details, CCTV footage, and jewellery purchase records.

Police recovered four gold coins weighing approximately 50 grams as part of the investigation.

Delhi Police has arrested three people, including a caretaker, for allegedly carrying out a cyber fraud of over Rs 9.58 lakh by misusing a complainant's credit card details to purchase gold coins, an official said on Wednesday.

The case came to light after complainant Krishna Gupta, a resident of Madhuban Enclave in east Delhi, lodged a complaint alleging that multiple unauthorised transactions had been carried out using his credit card, resulting in a loss of Rs 9,58,051.

Investigation Uncovers Credit Card Fraud Conspiracy

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS on May 14, police said. During an investigation, police analysed transaction details, CCTV footage and jewellery purchase records from shops in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, leading to the identification and arrest of three people.

The accused have been identified as Nishant Kumar (22), his brother Nikil Kumar (26), and Yash Sharma (22), all residents of Gokalpuri area in northeast Delhi.

Caretaker's Role in the Cyber Crime

According to police, Nishant was employed as a nursing attendant and caretaker of the complainant and allegedly gained unauthorised access to the victim's credit card details.

He then allegedly used the stolen card credentials to fraudulently purchase gold coins from jewellery shops with the help of his associates, police said.

Modus Operandi and Recovery of Stolen Goods

Investigators said Nikil acted as a facilitator in the conspiracy, while Yash visited jewellery shops in Najafgarh and Meerut and posed as the legitimate card user to purchase gold coins.

Police said the accused purchased five gold coins weighing approximately 55 grams, of which four coins weighing around 50 grams have been recovered.

Further investigation is underway to identify other possible associates and recover the remaining proceeds of crime, police said.