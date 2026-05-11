Kerala CM Impasse: Congress Leaders Summoned To Delhi

Amidst the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the next Kerala chief minister, the Congress high command has called key leaders to New Delhi for crucial discussions.

Key Points Congress high command summons senior leaders to Delhi to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the next Kerala chief minister.

Former KPCC presidents and senior leaders confirm their attendance at the New Delhi discussions.

Senior leaders express confidence that a decision on the chief minister will be reached soon.

The Congress Legislature Party has authorised the party president to make the final decision on the next Kerala CM.

The UDF secured a significant victory in the Assembly elections, winning 102 seats.

As uncertainty over the next Kerala chief minister continues, the Congress high command has called former KPCC presidents and senior party leaders to New Delhi for discussions on Tuesday.

Former KPCC president and senior leader VM Sudheeran on Monday confirmed that he would travel to New Delhi at the direction of the party's national leadership.

Key Leaders To Discuss Kerala Chief Minister Selection

"I came to know with surprise, and the information was received only now. I am going to New Delhi on Tuesday on the 11 am flight," Sudheeran told reporters.

He said the direction given to him was to meet the party leadership in New Delhi.

When asked whether he would explain the political atmosphere in Kerala to the leadership, Sudheeran replied in the affirmative.

Regarding the delay in announcing the chief minister's name, Sudheeran said he could not comment on it now and would give clear explanations to questions asked by the leadership.

UDF Victory And Future Expectations

Referring to the Congress-led UDF's victory in the Assembly elections, Sudheeran said it was the success of "Team UDF".

"There is no doubt that it was a victory of Team UDF. Let Kerala get a chief minister and other mechanisms soon and let them work up to the expectations of the people," he said.

Senior leader K Muraleedharan also confirmed that he had been directed to meet the party leadership in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He said he would travel on a 6 am flight and attend discussions at the party headquarters by 10 am.

Anticipation For A Decision

"I was asked to reach Delhi, and I said I will reach there. The rest will be known after reaching there," he said.

When asked whether he had been called for discussions related to the chief minister's selection, Muraleedharan said the leadership would not summon him merely to discuss the weather.

"Anyway, there will be a decision by Tuesday or Wednesday. The anticipation will end by then," he said.

Muraleedharan said he had already conveyed his opinion on the chief ministerial candidate during the Congress Legislature Party meeting attended by AICC observers in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, he said all Congress leaders and workers would accept the decision taken by the party high command.

"The decision is expected by Tuesday or Wednesday. I expect the uncertainty to end within the next 48 hours," he said.

There are reports that senior leaders K Sudhakaran, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and M M Hassan have also been called to New Delhi.

Recently, the AICC leadership held discussions in New Delhi with the three main contenders for the chief minister's post - V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala - along with current KPCC president Sunny Joseph.

The Congress Legislature Party had passed a resolution authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to take a final decision on the next CM of Kerala.

The UDF secured a major victory in the Assembly elections, winning 102 seats, of which the Congress accounted for 63 constituencies.