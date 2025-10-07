HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dehradun school students made to fill potholes on campus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
October 07, 2025 16:48 IST

The principal of a government primary school in Dehradun has been suspended for allegedly forcing students to do manual labour on the school campus, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

The incident occurred on Monday at the school located in T Estate in the Banjarawala area of the city, the official said.

The incident came to light after a video of the alleged incident went viral.

 

In the video, students wearing school uniforms can be seen filling trays with sand and gravel with shovels and carrying them on their heads to fill potholes on the campus.

The incident caused a stir in the education department, prompting officials to investigate and take action on the matter.

Dehradun District Education Officer (Basic) Premlal Bharti stated that the school's principal, Anju Mainaduli, has been suspended and asked to provide an explanation within three days.

Bharti added that the block education officer of the Raipur region has been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
