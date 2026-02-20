Defamation case: Rahul records statement in UP court

Rahul Gandhi faces a defamation case in Uttar Pradesh court over alleged derogatory remarks against Amit Shah made during the 2018 Karnataka elections, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal battle.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi receives a warm welcome from Congress senior leaders and workers on his arrival at the airport, in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi appeared in a Sultanpur court in connection with a defamation case.

The defamation case stems from remarks Rahul Gandhi made against Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections.

A BJP leader filed the defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi in 2018.

Rahul Gandhi previously surrendered and was granted bail in the case.

The court directed the complainant to produce evidence after Gandhi claimed innocence and alleged a political conspiracy.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur and recorded his statement in a 2018 defamation case related to his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The court fixed March 9 as the next date of hearing on which the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli has been asked to furnish evidence in his defence, the Congress leader's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla told PTI.

As Gandhi emerged from court after recording his statement, Congress supporters raised slogans hailing him. Gandhi smiled and waved at the crowd before leaving.

Gandhi entered the Sultanpur court around 10.40 am and left after recording statements around 11.15 am.

Congress chief Ajay Rai said after the court hearing, Gandhi left for Lucknow and from where he would fly back to Delhi.

Ahead of the court hearing, some local Congress leaders had put up posters in Sultanpur that read 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth always triumphs).

The case dates back to 2018 when local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Shah.

The trial has been underway for the past five years.

In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for non-appearance before the court.

He surrendered in February 2024, following which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a political conspiracy.

Thereafter, the court directed the complainant to produce evidence in the case.