'Rahul Gandhi told me he also feels humiliated'

'Rahul Gandhi told me he also feels humiliated'

February 19, 2026 13:29 IST

Bhupen Borah, the former Assam Congress president, is switching to the BJP, claiming he felt humiliated within the Congress party and that even Rahul Gandhi admitted to similar feelings.

IMAGE: Bhupen Kumar Borah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bhupen Borah, former Assam Congress president, is set to join the BJP, citing feelings of humiliation within the Congress party.
  • Borah claims Rahul Gandhi admitted to feeling humiliated as well when Borah raised his concerns.
  • Borah denies allegations of accepting Rs 50 crore from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to join the BJP.
  • Borah stated he would accept the money publicly to fulfill his father's dream of building a stadium.
  • The Assam Assembly elections are expected to be held in March-April.

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, who is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Thursday that when he raised the issue of his humiliation in the party with Rahul Gandhi, he was told by him that he too feels humiliated.

Borah, who resigned on Monday in a setback for the Congress ahead of the assembly polls, said he cannot tolerate such humiliation.

 

"I had told Rahul Gandhi that I am feeling humiliated in the party, and then he said that he was also feeling humiliated. Then what is the value of my humiliation? I cannot tolerate such humiliation as I do not have so much capacity," Borah told PTI Video, recalling the conversation he had with the senior leader who called him after he resigned.

If offered money...: Borah hits back at Gogoi

On state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's allegation that he has taken Rs 50 crore from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to join the BJP, Borah said that if offered the money, he would take it in front of the press.

"My father had a dream of building a stadium, and had reserved 12 bighas of land for the purpose. I, however, could not fulfil his wish even when I was the MLA for two terms. He died in 2019," he said.

"This wish of my father is in my heart, but to build a state-of-the-art stadium, Rs 50 crore will not be enough. But I will accept it and start the work," he added.

Borah is set to join the BJP on February 22.

The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to the polls in March-April.

