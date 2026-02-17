HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » BJP workers spray gomutra in temple after Maha Muslim MLA's visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
February 17, 2026 09:00 IST

A video of Sattar's visit to the Shiva temple in Rahimabad in his assembly constituency Sillod on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday went viral on social media, triggering protests from the BJP and other outfits.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MLA and former state minister Abdul Sattar. Photograph: @AbdulSattar_99/X

Key Points

  • Abdul Sattar's visit to the Rahimabad temple on Mahashivratri sparked protests from BJP and other groups.
  • BJP workers claimed Sattar's visit 'harmed the sanctity' of the temple, citing his dietary habits and religious practices.
  • The incident has ignited controversy and debate surrounding religious sensitivities and political actions in the region.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers carried out a 'purification' ritual using cow urine at a temple in Sillod in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after Muslim Shiv Sena MLA and former state minister Abdul Sattar entered it for darshan.

A video of Sattar's visit to the Shiva temple in Rahimabad in his assembly constituency Sillod on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday went viral on social media, triggering protests from the BJP and other outfits. 

Later, BJP workers spraying 'gomutra' at the temple to 'purify' it was also widely circulated on social media.

BJP Justifies Temple Purification

"Sattar eats cow meat and has harmed the sanctity of the temple (with his visit), that is why we sprayed gomutra to purify it. He fools both Muslims and Hindus. He went for Haj recently and now goes to a temple," Sillod unit BJP chief Manoj Morellu told reporters on Monday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
