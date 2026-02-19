HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kota man threatens to shoot Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs

Kota man threatens to shoot Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
February 19, 2026 15:20 IST

A man claiming to be a Karni Sena spokesperson has been detained in Rajasthan after a viral video surfaced showing him threatening to shoot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Members of Parliament, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Rahul Gandhi

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man claiming to be a Karni Sena spokesperson was detained for allegedly threatening to shoot Rahul Gandhi and other MPs in a video.
  • The video surfaced after Congress MPs allegedly verbally abused Speaker Om Birla in Parliament.
  • The man demanded the arrest of the MPs within 24 hours or threatened to shoot them.
  • Both the BJP and Karni Sena have denied any association with the man.
  • Police in Kota, Rajasthan, are questioning the man about the threatening video.

A man who allegedly put out a video threatening to shoot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 25 other MPs of the opposition party was detained by police in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday, a senior official said.

The man, who identified himself as Raj Singh, the spokesperson of right-wing group Karni Sena, said in the purported video that all BJP and Karni Sena workers were angered by the way 25 Congress MPs verbally abused Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha during the recently concluded first part of the Budget session of Parliament.

 

"If such an incident occurs again, we will enter the homes of those MPs and vandalise them. I believe this incident occurred on Rahul Gandhi's orders. Rahul Gandhi, listen carefully, if such an incident occurs again, we will barge into your home and shoot you," Singh said in the video.

"If those MPs are arrested within 24 hours, it is fine. Otherwise, we will shoot them all one by one," he said.

Swift police action

After the video surfaced on social media, Singh was detained by the Kota police.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kota, Tejaswani Gautam told PTI that the accused has been detained at Borkheda police station and is being questioned regarding the video.

In the video, a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Birla shaking hands with each other is seen hanging on the wall behind Singh.

Reactions to the Threat

Both the BJP and the Karni Sena denied having any association with Singh.

"I want to clarify that the person seen in the viral video has no connection with the BJP. The BJP is a disciplined party committed to nation-building. This type of language and conduct are completely contrary to our ideology and moral values," BJP Kota city president Rakesh Jain said.

A senior Karni Sena leader also said that Singh did not have any association with the group.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh
