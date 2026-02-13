Oppn MPs demand Hardeep Puri's resignation over Epstein links

The Lok Sabha was adjourned following intense opposition protests demanding the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over alleged links to the 'Epstein files' and disagreements over the India-US trade agreement.

IMAGE: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks during the press conference at BJP Party headquarters, in New Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Lok Sabha adjourned due to opposition protests demanding Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's resignation.

Opposition members protested against the India-US interim trade agreement.

Protests erupted after Puri's name allegedly surfaced in the 'Epstein files'.

Puri defended himself against accusations, stating his interactions with Epstein were unrelated to the latter's crimes.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after opposition members raised slogans demanding resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The opposition members were also protesting against the India-US interim trade agreement.

As soon as the House convened, opposition members rushed to the well holding placards demanding resignation of Puri after his name allegedly figured in the 'Epstein files' released in the US.

Congress MPs protest outside Parliament

Congress MPs also held a protest outside the Parliament building, holding a big banner with pictures of Puri and Jeffery Epstein.

Several Congress MPs lined up outside the Parliament building and raised slogans against Puri, while demanding answers from him.

Puri admits meeting Jeffery Epstein

Puri had on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "passing innuendo" against him, asserting that he had met Jeffery Epstein on a "few occasions" but his interactions with him had nothing to do with the crimes the convicted American sex offender was involved in.

The House also observed a minute of silence to pay respect to former Haridwar MP Bhagwandas Rathore, who passed away recently.