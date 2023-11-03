News
US 'deeply disturbed' on Indian student's stabbing

US 'deeply disturbed' on Indian student's stabbing

By Reena Bhardwaj
November 03, 2023 08:39 IST
The United States has expressed regret over the attack on an Indian student, who is in critical condition after being attacked in Indiana.

Image only for representation.

Indian student Varun Raj Pucha was stabbed at a gym in Indiana.

The US Department of State has also wished full recovery to Varun and said that it defers to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case.

 

"We are deeply disturbed by reports of a brutal attack against Indian graduate student Varun Raj Pucha. We wish him a full recovery from his injuries. We defer to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case," a Department of State spokesperson told ANI.

Varun Raj Pucha, an Indian student, and a native of Telangana was stabbed in the head at a gym in Indiana and is currently on life support at a hospital.

The accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.

Reena Bhardwaj
Source: ANI
 
