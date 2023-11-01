News
Indian Student Stabbed In US Gym, Critical

Indian Student Stabbed In US Gym, Critical

By Lalit K Jha
Last updated on: November 01, 2023 09:28 IST
A 24-year-old Indian student has been stabbed in the United States state of Indiana and is said to be in a critical condition.

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational reasons. Photograph: Nate Chute/Reuters

Varun was stabbed in the temple by Jordan Andrad, also 24, at a public gym in the Valparaiso city in Indiana on Sunday morning for reasons that the authorities are still investigating, reported NWIU Times.

 

Following the incident, the attacker was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

'Varun was attacked with a knife by his attacker. He was ultimately taken to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury and was reportedly given a zero to five per cent chance of survival. Varun's condition is said to be serious after the violent attack,' the report said.

Andrade told the police that he had requested a massage that morning and walked into the massage room to find the other man, whom he did not know but found 'a little weird'.

Determining the other man posed a threat, Andrade said he made sure to react the 'right way', according to a charging document.

"Andrade then described (the man) as a threat to him so he, 'just reacted'," police said.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
