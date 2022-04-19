Death, Damage, Destruction In Ukraine

Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, destroyed structures and streets full with burnt vehicles.
IMAGE: Cars destroyed in Russia's attack on Ukraine, after they were collected from different places, are seen in Irpin, Kyiv region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: A man and a girl walk past burnt military armoured personnel carriers in a field in Bucha where destroyed vehicles are being brought. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Vladimir, 70, inspects destroyed Russian military vehicles in Bucha. He, his disabled wife and adult son had stayed in Bucha during the Russian occupation, hiding in their basement. The Kyiv suburb was heavily damaged in fighting between invading Russian forces and Ukrainian troops weeks before. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images
IMAGE: In this drone image, a man walks near a destroyed business in Irpin. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images
IMAGE: Destroyed structures in Irpin. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images
IMAGE: An aerial view shows a destroyed residential building in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters
