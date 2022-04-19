News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Death, Damage, Destruction In Ukraine

Death, Damage, Destruction In Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
April 19, 2022 15:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, destroyed structures and streets full with burnt vehicles.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the mayhem caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Cars destroyed in Russia's attack on Ukraine, after they were collected from different places, are seen in Irpin, Kyiv region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man and a girl walk past burnt military armoured personnel carriers in a field in Bucha where destroyed vehicles are being brought. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Vladimir, 70, inspects destroyed Russian military vehicles in Bucha. He, his disabled wife and adult son had stayed in Bucha during the Russian occupation, hiding in their basement. The Kyiv suburb was heavily damaged in fighting between invading Russian forces and Ukrainian troops weeks before. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: In this drone image, a man walks near a destroyed business in Irpin. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Destroyed structures in Irpin. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An aerial view shows a destroyed residential building in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'The Russians Are Like Demons'
'The Russians Are Like Demons'
A Train Destroyed By A Russian Missile
A Train Destroyed By A Russian Missile
A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter
A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter
Post Wedding, Alia-Ranbir Get to Work
Post Wedding, Alia-Ranbir Get to Work
Russia asks Ukrainian soldiers to lay down arms
Russia asks Ukrainian soldiers to lay down arms
What Is The Right Way To Meditate?
What Is The Right Way To Meditate?
Don't Delaying Appointing Service Chiefs!
Don't Delaying Appointing Service Chiefs!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukrainians Ready For Russian Onslaught

Ukrainians Ready For Russian Onslaught

Children Pay Price For Putin's War

Children Pay Price For Putin's War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances