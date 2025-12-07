HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Deadly nightclub fires: When revelry turned into disaster

Deadly nightclub fires: When revelry turned into disaster

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 16:09 IST

x

A devastating fire at Birch By Romeo Lane, a nightclub at Arpora in North Goa, which killed at least 25 people early Sunday brought back horrific memories of the deadly blaze that claimed 62 lives at a nightclub in North Macedonia in March this year.

IMAGE: Flames billow out after a massive fire breaks out at Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Sunday. Photograph: @INCGoa_X/ANI Photo

Here's a look at some other nightclub fires that claimed significant human lives in the past decade:

 

* October 2015: Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest, Romania, killed 64 people. Pyrotechnics during a performance by the metalcore band Goodbye to Gravity ignited the club's flammable polyurethane acoustic foam. The fire spread rapidly.

* December 2016: 'Ghost Ship' warehouse fire in Oakland, California, claimed 36 lives. The deadliest blaze in the history of Oakland was triggered during an electronic music and dance party.

* January 2022: Fire at nightclub in Yaounde, Cameroon, killed 16 people. Blaze occurred due to fireworks lit while champagne was being served in the club.

* January 2022: 19 killed in fire at Sorong nightclub in West Papua province, Indonesia. Club was burned by two groups which clashed inside the building.

* August 2022: 23 charred to death at Mountain B nightclub fire in Bangkok, Thailand. Possible short circuit or an issue with the electrical system believed to have triggered the blaze.

* October 2023: Fire at nightclub complex in Murcia, Spain, claimed 13 lives. Fire was possibly triggered by an electrical fault.

* April 2024: 29 killed in blaze at Masquerade nightclub, Istanbul. Fire broke out when the venue was closed for renovation work.

* March 2025: Fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia, killed 62 people. Blaze broke out when sparks from indoor fireworks hit the ceiling and set it alight.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
25 die as Goa club blaze turns weekend bash into horror
25 die as Goa club blaze turns weekend bash into horror
Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
Goa fire victims' kin want nightclub to transport bodies
Goa fire victims' kin want nightclub to transport bodies
What happened when you asked a restaurant/hotel about fire safety?
What happened when you asked a restaurant/hotel about fire safety?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Hegseth's Explosive Warning: 'No More Nuclear Blackmail'2:01

Hegseth's Explosive Warning: 'No More Nuclear Blackmail'

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture0:54

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the SWADESH Event1:18

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO