Deadly nightclub fires: When revelry turned into disaster

A devastating fire at Birch By Romeo Lane, a nightclub at Arpora in North Goa, which killed at least 25 people early Sunday brought back horrific memories of the deadly blaze that claimed 62 lives at a nightclub in North Macedonia in March this year.

IMAGE: Flames billow out after a massive fire breaks out at Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Sunday. Photograph: @INCGoa_X/ANI Photo

Here's a look at some other nightclub fires that claimed significant human lives in the past decade:

* October 2015: Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest, Romania, killed 64 people. Pyrotechnics during a performance by the metalcore band Goodbye to Gravity ignited the club's flammable polyurethane acoustic foam. The fire spread rapidly.

* December 2016: 'Ghost Ship' warehouse fire in Oakland, California, claimed 36 lives. The deadliest blaze in the history of Oakland was triggered during an electronic music and dance party.

* January 2022: Fire at nightclub in Yaounde, Cameroon, killed 16 people. Blaze occurred due to fireworks lit while champagne was being served in the club.

* January 2022: 19 killed in fire at Sorong nightclub in West Papua province, Indonesia. Club was burned by two groups which clashed inside the building.

* August 2022: 23 charred to death at Mountain B nightclub fire in Bangkok, Thailand. Possible short circuit or an issue with the electrical system believed to have triggered the blaze.

* October 2023: Fire at nightclub complex in Murcia, Spain, claimed 13 lives. Fire was possibly triggered by an electrical fault.

* April 2024: 29 killed in blaze at Masquerade nightclub, Istanbul. Fire broke out when the venue was closed for renovation work.

* March 2025: Fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia, killed 62 people. Blaze broke out when sparks from indoor fireworks hit the ceiling and set it alight.