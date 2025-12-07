HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 07, 2025 09:13 IST

The death toll from the massive fire in a club at Goa's Arpora has risen to 25, with 4 of them identified as tourists, and 14 others as staff members, the Goa police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Police at the nightclub where a midnight fire brokeout killed 23 people, in Arpora village in Goa, December 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The identity of the seven bodies recovered is yet to be established, officials further said.

"A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths, out of whom 4 confirmed to be tourists, 14 were staff members and identity of 7 is yet to be established. Six persons are injured and their treatment going on. Cause of fire is yet to ascertained. Police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken," the police said

Most of the dead were the club's kitchen workers, and included three women, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. There were “three to four tourists” among those killed, he added.

 

Sawant, who rushed to the spot, told reporters that of the 23, three succumbed to burn injuries and the others died due to suffocation

As per initial information, the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms, the chief minister said.

IMAGE: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visits the accident spot. Photograph: ANI on X

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane after midnight. The popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year,

"We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms," Sawant said.

"This is an unfortunate incident during the peak tourist season in the coastal state," Sawant said.

"We will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken against the guilty," the chief minister added.

Goa police chief Alok Kumar told PTI that the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast.

"All the 23 bodies have been recovered from the premises and sent to the government medical college at Bambolim," local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo said.

Firefighters and police teams rushed to the spot immediately and were engaged in rescue efforts through the night, Lobo told reporters.

Lobo said officials will conduct the fire safety audit of all the clubs to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The Calangute panchayat will be issuing notices to all the nightclubs on Monday asking them to provide fire safety permissions, the MLA said. The licenses of clubs not having necessary permissions will be cancelled, he added. With ANI inputs

