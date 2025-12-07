Goa nightclub fire: BJP MLA Lobo calls for safety audit of all clubs

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 25 people, including three women and 20 men.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo speaks to reporters at Arpora village in Goa, December 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The BJP MLA expressed his grief, saying, "I am disturbed because of the incident. There are 23 casualties, three women and 20 men. Some are tourists, while most are locals who were working in the restaurant's basement. We will need to conduct a safety audit of all other clubs in Goa, which is very important. Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but the fire incident is very disturbing, and such incidents should not happen in the future. The safety of tourists and the workers in these establishments is extremely important. Most people died due to suffocation as they ran towards the basement."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, describing it as a "very painful day" for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Earlier, during his visit to the incident site, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called it an "unfortunate" incident and said strict action would follow.

Meanwhile, Goa DGP Alok Kumar said the police received the alert shortly after midnight. "An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered."

At least 25 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, according to officials. The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control. Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.