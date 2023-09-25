News
Rediff.com  » News » Day not far when Muslims will be lynched in Parl: Owaisi

Day not far when Muslims will be lynched in Parl: Owaisi

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 25, 2023 11:14 IST
Coming down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party over its MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks at Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament.

IMAGE: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Photograph: @aimim_national/X

The AIMIM MP was addressing a public gathering in his parliamentary constituency, Hyderabad.

"We see that a BJP MP abuses a Muslim MP in the Parliament. People are saying that he should not have said all this in the Parliament, they are saying that his tongue was bad. This is the representative of the people for whom you voted. The day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament of the country," the AIMIM chief said.

 

The opposition parties, which have demanded the strictest action including suspension of Bidhuri for his "vile and communal" remarks during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Lok Sabha on Thursday, hit out at the BJP, alleging that it was trying to defend its MP instead of punishing him.

Ali has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an inquiry into the matter.

A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned Bidhuri of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday wrote to the Speaker, saying that while he condemns his party colleague's comments, there should also be a probe into the alleged "unsavoury" conduct and remarks of Ali.

BJP MPs Ravi Kishan Shukla and Harnath Singh Yadav also wrote to the Speaker on Sunday, questioning Ali's conduct in the House and demanding a probe into it.

Dubey on Sunday reiterated his condemnation of Bidhuri's comments, saying any civilised society will not accept it.

But at the same time, he claimed that Ali was a repeat offender and all evidence of his "misconduct" in the House will now come into the open.

