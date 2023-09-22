Nafrat ke bazaar mein..., says Rahul after meeting Danish Ali

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening met with Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali after derogatory remarks were made against the latter in the Lok Sabha by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bahujan Samaj Party leader Kunwar Danish Ali, September 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rahul arrived at Danish Ali’s residence in the national capital to meet the latter.

Meanwhile speaking with the reporters after meeting the BSP MP, Rahul said, “Shop of love in the market of hate (Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan.”

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also met the BSP MP.

The meeting comes a day after Danish Ali faced verbal abuse from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha.

Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali has triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against Bidhuri.

Ali has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an enquiry into the matter.

Speaking to the reporters, the BSP leader said that Bidhuri, a BJP MP from South Delhi, has insulted the whole nation with his remark targeting a particular community.

Further, in a jibe at the BJP, Danish Ali said that this is a matter of watching whether the BJP will take any action against Ramesh Bidhuri or if he will be promoted and included in the central cabinet of ministers.

"When this is the condition of an elected member like me then what will be the condition of a normal person. I hope, I will get justice, Speaker will conduct an enquiry or else with a heavy heart, I'm also thinking of leaving this Parliament because this can't be tolerated. Is this why we are elected, is this why our ancestors sacrificed their lives for freedom... they (BJP) just did not insult me and my followers but they insulted the whole nation... now let's see if BJP is taking any action against Ramesh Bidhuri or if he will be promoted and included in the central cabinet of ministers...maybe it has become a competition among BJP leaders to make such statements not just outside but even inside the Parliament," Ali said.