News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day after showing red diary pages, police visit Gudha's Jaipur home

Day after showing red diary pages, police visit Gudha's Jaipur home

Source: PTI
August 03, 2023 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Jodhpur police team visited sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha's official residence in Jaipur on Thursday in connection with the investigation of a rape case registered against two men under the POCSO Act, officials said.

IMAGE: Former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha addresses a press conference while showing pages of a 'red diary', Jaipur, August 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said the men are not known to the ex-minister, adding that the team led by the SHO of Jodhpur's Peepad police station went to Gudha's residence along with the duo for confirmation of the crime scene.

"Our team went to Jaipur with the accused for confirmation of the place. It was a guard room or a restroom kind of place at the residence (of Rajendra Gudha). The investigation is going on," Jodhpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Yadav said.

 

This comes a day after Gudha made public three pages of the purported "red diary", which he has claimed contains the details of financial misdeeds of the Congress government and cited their contents to allege corruption in the Rajasthan Cricket Association election.

Yadav said the police officials investigating a missing complaint rescued two minor girls in Ambala on July 26 and arrested the two men, who were charged with rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He said during the course of the investigation, the police found that a guard room or a restroom at the official residence of Rajendra Gudha was one of the places where the rape took place.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused were not known to Gudha and it is likely that they went to the former minister's residence through someone working there, the SP added.

There was no immediate reaction to this from Gudha, a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Udaipurwati, who was recently sacked for cornering his own government in the assembly over law and order. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sacked Raj minister seeks narco test on all ministers
Sacked Raj minister seeks narco test on all ministers
Ruckus in Rajasthan assembly over Gudha's red diary
Ruckus in Rajasthan assembly over Gudha's red diary
Gehlot sacks minister who criticised govt in assembly
Gehlot sacks minister who criticised govt in assembly
Hussain backs Anderson to hit form against India
Hussain backs Anderson to hit form against India
End of an era for Brazil; Marta bows out of World Cup
End of an era for Brazil; Marta bows out of World Cup
Another round of govt-Oppn talks over RS logjam fails
Another round of govt-Oppn talks over RS logjam fails
Eng's Bazball against India will fascinating: Hussain
Eng's Bazball against India will fascinating: Hussain
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Gudha outs 3 pages of red diary on graft in RCA poll

Gudha outs 3 pages of red diary on graft in RCA poll

'Every Cong leader in Rajasthan wants that red diary'

'Every Cong leader in Rajasthan wants that red diary'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances