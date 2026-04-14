'Dangerous and irresponsible move': China slams US blockade of Hormuz

Amid rising tensions, China strongly condemns the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, urging adherence to the Iran ceasefire and threatening countermeasures against potential US tariffs.

IMAGE: Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Beijing urges the US and Iran to uphold the temporary ceasefire and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic channels.

China denies providing military assistance to Iran and threatens retaliatory measures if the US imposes tariffs based on these allegations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits China to discuss the US-Iran conflict and other international issues.

China emphasises its commitment to working with the international community to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.

China has criticised the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a "dangerous and irresponsible move" and asked Washington and Tehran to honour the ceasefire.

Beijing also denied aiding Iran militarily and threatened to hit back if US President Donald Trump hikes tariffs against China on the allegation of helping Tehran.

Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in China for an official visit to discuss the US-Iran conflict.

His two-day visit comes in the immediate backdrop of President Trump's announcement of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that while in Beijing, Lavrov would hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The two parties are expected to exchange views on bilateral relations and international issues, including the situation in West Asia and the Ukraine crisis, Russia's state-owned Tass news agency said.

China's response to US blockade

On the US blockade, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here that with the temporary ceasefire agreement still in place, the US ramped up military deployment and resorted to a targeted blockade.

This will only aggravate confrontation, escalate tension, undermine the already fragile ceasefire and further jeopardise safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

"It is a dangerous and irresponsible move. China believes that only a complete ceasefire can fundamentally create conditions for easing the situation," he said.

"Relevant parties should adhere to the temporary ceasefire and stick to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means. China will continue working with the international community for peace, bring parties to the table and strive for the early return of peace and stability to the Middle East," he said.

China has been importing substantial amounts of Iranian oil over the years, disregarding US sanctions, and Trump's move to impose a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to impact Beijing in the long run.

China is also a major importer of Russian oil and gas.

China's stance on military exports and tariffs

On reports that China may be aiding Iran's military and President Trump's threat to impose heavy tariffs against Beijing, Guo said China always acts prudently and responsibly on the export of military products, and exercises strict control in accordance with China's laws and regulations on export control and due international obligations.

On the tariff threat, he said, "If the US goes ahead with the tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures."