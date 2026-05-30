Seven Dalits Injured In Tamil Nadu Attack

A shocking attack on Dalits in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts has left seven injured, sparking outrage and calls for immediate action to address the ongoing violence against the community.

Key Points Seven Dalits were injured in attacks in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

A masked gang carried out the attacks using sickles, causing serious injuries.

Political leaders, including PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss, have condemned the violence and criticised the Tamil Nadu government's response.

CPI(M) Tamil Nadu State Secretary P Shanmugam highlighted a series of incidents against the Dalit community in the past five months.

Concerns have been raised about the police's handling of previous incidents, with allegations of inadequate action.

Seven Dalits were injured after being allegedly attacked by masked men in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts, police said on Saturday.

A nine-member masked gang came to Nettur village in Tenkasi district on two-wheelers and attacked the people indiscriminately with sickles. One person was injured in a similar attack in Tirunelveli district.

The assailants fled the spot immediately after the assaults. A total of seven people were injured and admitted to the government hospital.

A case has been registered, and investigation is on, police said.

Political Leaders Condemn Dalit Attack

Expressing shock over the attack on Dalits, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has "failed to prevent" such violence.

"These incidents have left the southern districts in a prolonged state of fear", he said, adding "Such an incident must not be allowed to recur."

He demanded that the district administrations take immediate steps to restore normalcy in the affected villages.

CPI(M) Calls For Action

The Tamil Nadu State Executive Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also strongly condemned the attack on Dalits in southern districts.

CPI(M) Tamil Nadu State Secretary P Shanmugam, in a statement, said, "It is deeply shocking that a brutal, murderous assault was unleashed against Dalit youths in Tenkasi district, leaving seven individuals severely injured".

He alleged that eight incidents have occurred against the Dalit community in the district over the past five months.

"In Thursday's incident, the police has failed to take any action, opting instead to resolve the issue temporarily through their customary method of mediation," he added.