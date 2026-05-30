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Seven Dalits Injured In Masked Gang Attacks In Tamil Nadu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 16:28 IST

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Masked men attacked seven Dalits in Tamil Nadu, raising concerns about ongoing violence and prompting calls for government intervention to ensure the safety of vulnerable communities.

Key Points

  • Seven Dalits injured in attacks by masked men in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.
  • A nine-member masked gang attacked villagers with sickles in Nettur village.
  • PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the Tamil Nadu government for failing to prevent the violence.
  • Ramadoss urged district administrations to restore normalcy in the affected villages.

Seven Dalits were injured after being allegedly attacked by masked men in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Dalit Attack

A nine-member masked gang came to Nettur village in Tenkasi district on two-wheelers and attacked the people indiscriminately with sickles. One person was injured in a similar attack in Tirunelveli district.

 

The assailants fled the spot immediately after the assaults. A total of seven people were injured and admitted to the government hospital.

A case has been registered, and investigation is on, police said.

Political Reaction To The Violence

Expressing shock over the attack on Dalits, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has "failed to prevent" such violence.

"These incidents have left the southern districts in a prolonged state of fear", he said adding "such an incident must not be allowed to recur."

He demanded that the district administrations take immediate steps to restore normalcy in the affected villages.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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