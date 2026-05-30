Seven Dalits Injured In Attack In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi District

A shocking attack in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu, has left seven Dalits injured, prompting a police investigation into the incident.
Key Points
- Seven Dalits were injured in an alleged attack in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu.
- A nine-member masked gang reportedly attacked the Dalits with sickles in Nettur village.
- The injured victims were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.
- Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the attack.
In a shocking incident, seven Dalits sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a gang in Tenkasi district on Friday, police said on Saturday.
Details Of The Tenkasi District Attack
A nine-member masked gang came to Nettur village in two-wheelers on Friday and attacked the people indiscriminately with sickles, they said.
The assailants fled the spot immediately after the assault. A total of seven people were injured and admitted to the nearest government hospital.
A case has been registered, and investigation is on.