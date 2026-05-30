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Home  » News » Seven Dalits Injured In Attack In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi District

Seven Dalits Injured In Attack In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 10:12 IST

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A shocking attack in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu, has left seven Dalits injured, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • Seven Dalits were injured in an alleged attack in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu.
  • A nine-member masked gang reportedly attacked the Dalits with sickles in Nettur village.
  • The injured victims were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.
  • Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the attack.

In a shocking incident, seven Dalits sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a gang in Tenkasi district on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Tenkasi District Attack

A nine-member masked gang came to Nettur village in two-wheelers on Friday and attacked the people indiscriminately with sickles, they said.

 

The assailants fled the spot immediately after the assault. A total of seven people were injured and admitted to the nearest government hospital.

A case has been registered, and investigation is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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