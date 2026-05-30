Seven Dalits Injured In Attack In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi District

A shocking attack in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu, has left seven Dalits injured, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points Seven Dalits were injured in an alleged attack in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu.

A nine-member masked gang reportedly attacked the Dalits with sickles in Nettur village.

The injured victims were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the attack.

In a shocking incident, seven Dalits sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a gang in Tenkasi district on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Tenkasi District Attack

A nine-member masked gang came to Nettur village in two-wheelers on Friday and attacked the people indiscriminately with sickles, they said.

The assailants fled the spot immediately after the assault. A total of seven people were injured and admitted to the nearest government hospital.

A case has been registered, and investigation is on.