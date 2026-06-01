UP Man Arrested For Tying, Beating Dalit Girl Over Theft

A shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested after a viral video showed him allegedly tying and beating a Dalit girl accused of theft, sparking outrage and prompting swift police action.

Key Points A shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dalit girl.

The accused allegedly tied the girl to a tree and beat her after accusing her of theft.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting police action.

The accused has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A man was arrested for allegedly tying a Dalit girl to a tree and beating her after he apparently caught her stealing from his shop in a village here, police said on Monday.

The action came after a purported video of the incident, which allegedly took place in Mishrauli village under Tarkulwa police station limits, when viral on social media.

Accusations of Theft and Public Humiliation

According to police, accused Harikesh Gupta, who runs a grocery shop in the village, allegedly caught a 14-year-old girl over suspicion of theft from his store.

Family members and villagers alleged that Gupta first dragged the girl by her hair through the village and later tied her to a neem tree outside his house and assaulted her.

Viral Video and Police Intervention

A video of the incident was recorded by a bystander and later circulated on social media.

Police said they received information about the incident through the emergency helpline 112 on May 31 and reached the spot, and the girl was subsequently rescued.

Legal Action and Arrest

The victim belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, police said.

A case was registered against Gupta under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and he was arrested.

Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Reddy said police took cognisance of the matter after receiving information that a shopkeeper was forcibly questioning a girl over suspicion of theft.

"The accused has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway," the officer said.