News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP: Post-mortem report says 2 Dalit girls were raped, murdered

UP: Post-mortem report says 2 Dalit girls were raped, murdered

Source: PTI
September 15, 2022 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The post-mortem reports of the two Dalit minor sisters who were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district confirmed that they were raped and strangulated, the police said on Thursday.

Citing the report, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman told ANI over the phone that the two minors were murdered after being raped.

The girls' post-mortem report stated "death due to asphyxia as a result of ante mortem strangulation."

This comes a day after the two girls were found hanging from the tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

 

Protests broke out after the news came to light, with the father of the deceased demanding justice for his daughters, stating that the "culprits should be hanged". He also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for one of the family members.

“My daughters were abducted from the house and then they were raped and murdered. I demand justice, and the culprits should be hanged," the father of the said victims said.

He has also questioned the police action and demanded compensation.

Earlier, Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the post-mortem has been completed and the body has been handed over to the family members, who will perform the last rites according to their customs.

"We received info that the two sisters were found hanging on September 14. All the accused were arrested within 24 hours. One of the accused got injured during police proceedings. Post-mortem was done and the bodies were handed over to the family," said Kumar

Six people have been arrested in the case and they have been identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif, said Sanjeev Suman, Lakhimpur Kheri SP.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

According to the SP, the accused Junaid was nabbed in an encounter during which he was shot in the leg.

The SP disclosed that the accused were "friends of the deceased girls".

"The girls were lured to farms yesterday and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls wanted the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangulated and killed them. They then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls to eliminate any proof," SP Sanjeev Suman said.

As per Suman, all the accused persons other than Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Chotu, who was the girls’ neighbour, had introduced them to the boys and he too has been arrested, the SP added.

Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief ministers also assured strict action against the culprits in the rape and murder of two Dalit girls in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri and urged the opposition to 'console the family instead of politicising the matter'.     

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP Dalit girl raped, strangled: Post-mortem report
UP Dalit girl raped, strangled: Post-mortem report
59,853 Crimes Against Women in UP!
59,853 Crimes Against Women in UP!
Why Hathras has the BJP worried
Why Hathras has the BJP worried
Is Eating Leftovers BAD For Health?
Is Eating Leftovers BAD For Health?
Even friendly nations look at Pakistan as beggar: PM
Even friendly nations look at Pakistan as beggar: PM
Recipe: Fiery Mirchi Ka Salan
Recipe: Fiery Mirchi Ka Salan
IT, pharma stocks drag Sensex down by 413 points
IT, pharma stocks drag Sensex down by 413 points
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

2 Dalit sisters raped, found hanging from tree in UP

2 Dalit sisters raped, found hanging from tree in UP

UP vows harshest punishment for Dalit girls' killers

UP vows harshest punishment for Dalit girls' killers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances