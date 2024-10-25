Cyclone Dana: 1 dead in Bengal, downpour in Odisha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that one person died in the state in cyclone Dana, even as the administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from the low-lying areas.

IMAGE: A view of the Tajpur beach amid high tidal waves and water level rise before 'Cyclone Dana' makes landfall over the West Bengal coast, in West Medinipur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photos

Banerjee, who held a review meeting at the state secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation, directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone.

"Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The postmortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required we (state government) will help the family," Banerjee said.

The Met office on Friday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, as the severe cyclone 'Dana' weakened into a cyclonic storm after completing landfall process in neighbouring Odisha.

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia and Bankura districts on Friday, while extremely heavy rain is likely in Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts.

Dana, which has completed the landfall process between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika in neighbouring Odisha this morning, is likely to weaken further into a deep depression by Friday afternoon.

It said that light to moderate rain is likely at many places over south Bengal, with heavy rain at one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts on Saturday.

Gale wind speed reaching 80 to 90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph is prevailing in northwest Bay of Bengal and will gradually decrease becoming squally wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph from Friday evening, the Met said.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts till Saturday morning.

Kolkata recorded 100.3 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 11.30 am on Friday, the Met said.

Diamond Harbour and Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas received 93 mm and 89.6 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, the Met office said.

The other places in south Bengal which received significant amount of rainfall during the same period are Kalaikunda (90.6 mm), Haldia (80 mm), Jhargram (66.6 mm), Medinipur town (52 mm) and Digha (37 mm), the weather office said.

Large parts of Kolkata faced severe waterlogging during the morning hours of Friday.

Knee-deep water at several thoroughfares in south and central parts of the city hampered traffic movement in Bhawanipur, New Market, Hazra, Dharmatala, and Behala areas.

Reports of waterlogging were also received from Thanthania Kalibari, Mahatma Gandhi Road, VIP Road, Park Circus, Dum Dum and parts of New Town in the northern and eastern parts of Kolkata.

Significant flooding was also seen inside the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters in Esplanade area, while patients, staff and health workers were found wading through ankle-deep water at SSKM Hospital, one of the state's primary referral hospitals, causing major inconvenience to visitors and triggering apprehensions of spread of water-borne infections.

Rainwater accumulation was also noticed at the OPD wing of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, another state-run tertiary healthcare facility in the city.

The KMC deployed suction trucks and portable suction pumps across localities to expedite water removal.

Mayor Firhad Hakim assured that the civic body remained on high alert and had mobilized all resources to tackle the situation.

Suction trucks had been deployed and were seen working in some of the pockets. However, the mayor noted that the high tide in the Hooghly river and incessant rainfall may slow down drainage efforts.

Despite a scheduled working day, streets of the city looked largely deserted with people preferring to stay indoors as precaution against further predictions of heavy showers during the day.

Heavy rains also lashed several areas of coastal Odisha on Friday under the impact of Dana that made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika in the state.

According to the regional meteorological centre, in Bhubaneswar, the highest rainfall of 158.6 mm was recorded at Chandbali in Bhadrak district during the last 24 hours (8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday) while Rajkanika area of Kendrapara district received 156 mm rainfall.

Basudevpur in Bhadrak district, Oupada in Balasore district and Marsaghai and Rajnagar in Kendrapara district received rainfall of more than 100 mm during the period, according to the weather office.

Kendrapara district received 85.9 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours while Bhadrak district recorded a rainfall of 67.1 mm.

Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts recorded rainfall of 52.6 mm, 38.9 mm and 35 mm during the period, respectively.

The other districts, which received heavy rainfall are Cuttack (26.5 mm), Khurda (23.7), Nayagarh (23.1), Angul (20.7), Dhenkanal (17), Puri (16.2) and Jagatsinghpur (16).

The IMD has forecast heavy downpour till Saturday morning and issued a red warning (take action) for Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

An orange warning (be prepared to take action) has been issued for Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts for the period, the weather office said.

Besides, heavy rainfall would occur in isolated places of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and Angul districts, it said, while putting these districts under yellow warning (be watchful).