All Ready For Cyclone Dana

Glimpses of the preparations in Odisha and West Bengal for Cyclone Dana which is expected to make landfall between October 24 and 25.
Dana is expected to make landfall at a speed of 120 kmph between the Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha.
Approximately 1 million people have been shifted to cyclone shelters.
In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.
The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Naval Officers-in-Charge (NOIC) in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, have activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism.
The command is working closely with units the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), the Material Organisation and the naval hospital INHS Kalyani to provide essential supplies and medical support if sought by the state administration.
As part of this preparation, HADR pallets, including essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency relief material have been deployed by road to areas that are likely to be affected.
In addition, flood relief and diving teams are being mobilised to assist in coordinated rescue and relief operations if needed.
To support relief efforts from the sea, two ships of the Eastern Fleet are standing by with supplies and rescue and diving teams.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com