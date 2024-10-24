News
Home  » News » All Ready For Cyclone Dana

All Ready For Cyclone Dana

By REDIFF NEWS
October 24, 2024 13:28 IST
Glimpses of the preparations in Odisha and West Bengal for Cyclone Dana which is expected to make landfall between October 24 and 25.

Dana is expected to make landfall at a speed of 120 kmph between the Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha.

Approximately 1 million people have been shifted to cyclone shelters.

 

IMAGE: A River Traffic Police officer alerts people to take shelter at a safer place at the banks of the Ganga in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People evacuated to cyclone shelters in Bhadrak. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Trains secured at Shalimar station in Howrah. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gusty winds witnessed in Kendrapara. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Local administration and police evacuating people living in vulnerable areas in Dhamra, Bhadrak. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dana is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and the West Bengal coast between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) from midnight Thursday to Friday morning. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy is preparing to conduct HADR operations, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Naval Officers-in-Charge (NOIC) in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, have activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism.

The command is working closely with units the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), the Material Organisation and the naval hospital INHS Kalyani to provide essential supplies and medical support if sought by the state administration.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

As part of this preparation, HADR pallets, including essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency relief material have been deployed by road to areas that are likely to be affected.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

In addition, flood relief and diving teams are being mobilised to assist in coordinated rescue and relief operations if needed.

To support relief efforts from the sea, two ships of the Eastern Fleet are standing by with supplies and rescue and diving teams.

IMAGE: Indian Air Force aircraft transports the National Disaster Response Force team and relief material to Bhubaneshwar ahead of Cyclone Dana, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
