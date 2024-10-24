All Ready For Cyclone Dana

Glimpses of the preparations in Odisha and West Bengal for Cyclone Dana which is expected to make landfall between October 24 and 25.

Dana is expected to make landfall at a speed of 120 kmph between the Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha.

Approximately 1 million people have been shifted to cyclone shelters.

IMAGE: A River Traffic Police officer alerts people to take shelter at a safer place at the banks of the Ganga in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People evacuated to cyclone shelters in Bhadrak. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Trains secured at Shalimar station in Howrah. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gusty winds witnessed in Kendrapara. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Local administration and police evacuating people living in vulnerable areas in Dhamra, Bhadrak. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dana is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and the West Bengal coast between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) from midnight Thursday to Friday morning. Photograph: ANI Photo

In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy is preparing to conduct HADR operations, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Naval Officers-in-Charge (NOIC) in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, have activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism.

The command is working closely with units the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), the Material Organisation and the naval hospital INHS Kalyani to provide essential supplies and medical support if sought by the state administration.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

As part of this preparation, HADR pallets, including essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency relief material have been deployed by road to areas that are likely to be affected.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

In addition, flood relief and diving teams are being mobilised to assist in coordinated rescue and relief operations if needed.

To support relief efforts from the sea, two ships of the Eastern Fleet are standing by with supplies and rescue and diving teams.

IMAGE: Indian Air Force aircraft transports the National Disaster Response Force team and relief material to Bhubaneshwar ahead of Cyclone Dana, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com