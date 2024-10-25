News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 'Zero casualty' in Cyclone Dana in Odisha: CM

'Zero casualty' in Cyclone Dana in Odisha: CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 25, 2024 12:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday claimed that the state has achieved its 'Zero Casualty Mission' as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm Dana which made landfall in the coast on Thursday night.

IMAGE: Visuals of a settlement at the Dhamra beach in Odisha, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Majhi who reviewed the cyclone situation here in the morning announced that there has been no human casualty in the cyclone.

"There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty Mission has been successful with cooperation of everyone," Majhi announced.

 

Ahead of the formation of a cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government had set a target of 'Zero Casualty' and worked in that direction from day one of the preparation, he said, adding that about six lakh people were evacuated to safety for which precious human lives have been saved.

While thanking all the stake holders including ministers, MLAs, rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Service, Odisha Police, social activists, media and others, the chief minister said: "By the grace of Lord Jagannath and cooperation of all, the government have succeeded in saving human lives."

The chief minister said all the roads blocked by uprooted trees would be cleared by 1 pm on Friday as the rescue team personnel have already started working in the field as soon as the intensity of wind reduced on Thursday night.

Majhi said many electrical installations like electric poles and transformers have been damaged and were being repaired.

"By 6 pm of Friday, electricity will be restored in all places including the worst hit Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak district," he said.

The chief minister also announced that 1,600 newly born children and their mothers were doing fine. He said the state government has evacuated 4,431 pregnant women to nearby health care centres where 1,600 babies were born.

"I am happy to announce that the health of all the 1600 newborn babies is good and their mothers are also doing fine," the chief minister said.

Majhi said the wind speed of the cyclone has now reduced and the system is moving towards Anandapur in Keonjhar district from where it will go towards Dhenkanal and Angul district.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cyclone Dana: 1 Million Evacuated
Cyclone Dana: 1 Million Evacuated
Explained: How Global Warming changes Oceans
Explained: How Global Warming changes Oceans
Arabian Sea is now hotbed for cyclones
Arabian Sea is now hotbed for cyclones
'Kill Salman': Rs 10 lakh bounty on Bishnoi's brother
'Kill Salman': Rs 10 lakh bounty on Bishnoi's brother
From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia humiliated
From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia humiliated
Recipe: Vidhya's Bhang Ki Chutney
Recipe: Vidhya's Bhang Ki Chutney
Has Alia Done Botox? She Clarifies
Has Alia Done Botox? She Clarifies
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Cyclone Dana brings heavy rains in Odisha, Bengal

Cyclone Dana brings heavy rains in Odisha, Bengal

Cyclone Dana begins landfall on Odisha coast; no death

Cyclone Dana begins landfall on Odisha coast; no death

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances