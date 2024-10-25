Dana Passes Without Loss Of Life

Heavy rains packed with gusty winds lashed Odisha and parts of southern West Bengal as the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana was complete on Friday morning with no loss of life.

IMAGE: Dark clouds hover over the Hooghly river near the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata ahead of Dana making landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel ask people to evacuate Puri beach ahead of Cyclone Dana. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of Tajpur beach in West Medinipur amid high tidal waves and water levels rising ahead of Cyclone Dana. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of deserted Puri beach. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Stranded passengers at a railway station in Howrah after trains were suspended as part of precautionary measures for Dana, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Taxis parked outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport in Kolkata after flights were cancelled for Dana. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: Stranded passengers outside Kolkata airport after flight operations were suspended. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the deserted ferry service dock in Howrah, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view near Howrah railway station after local trains were suspended. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: River Traffic Police officials in Kolkata warn citizens about Dana. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Restoration work begins in Bhadrak, Odisha. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A settlement at Dhamra beach. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant monitors the movement of Cyclone Dana at Nabanna, her office and residence, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

