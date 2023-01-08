News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 passengers offloaded from Go First flight for 'misbehaving' with crew

2 passengers offloaded from Go First flight for 'misbehaving' with crew

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 08, 2023 11:27 IST
Two foreign nationals were offloaded from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight from Goa after they allegedly misbehaved with a woman cabin crew member, the airline's spokesperson said on Saturday.

The matter was also reported to the aviation safety regulator DGCA, he added.

The incident which took place on Friday came close on the heels of two mid-air urinating incidents on the international flights of Tata Group-run private carrier Air India late last year.

 

"Two foreign nationals were offloaded after they abused the crew. In fact, they were teasing the crew, passing comments and remarks on her. They were seated on the emergency seats and a security briefing was on at that time. The co-passengers also took objection (to their behaviour)," the Go First spokesperson said.

The matter was reported to the captain and they were off-loaded, he said, adding that they were handed over to security officials for further action.

The incident took place before the take-off.

"We have been informed. They were offloaded and handed over to the security," a senior DGCA official said when contacted for comment.

Air India has been facing flak over its handling of the incident where a Mumbai resident allegedly urinated on a senior citizen woman in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
