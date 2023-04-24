News
Rediff.com  » News » Drunk Indian flier arrested for urinating on co-passenger on NY-Delhi flight

Drunk Indian flier arrested for urinating on co-passenger on NY-Delhi flight

Source: PTI
April 24, 2023 19:27 IST
An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they said.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged "unruly" passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 pm on Sunday.

 

The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint, the sources told PTI.

Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past.

An inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

The matter came to light in January and the Delhi police arrested the man a few days later. Air India imposed a 30-day travel ban on him.

The second such incident was reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022, when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
AI peeing victim moves SC for SOPs on such incidents

AI peeing victim moves SC for SOPs on such incidents

Derogatory: Victim on Mishra's 'peed on herself' claim

Derogatory: Victim on Mishra's 'peed on herself' claim

