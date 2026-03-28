CPI(M) Slams Congress Over Unfulfilled Housing Promises for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Kerala's CPI(M) party is accusing the Congress of failing to provide housing for Wayanad landslide victims and mismanaging relief funds, sparking political controversy.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CPI(M) alleges Congress failed to build promised houses for 2024 Wayanad landslide victims.

M V Govindan demands clarity on funds collected for the Wayanad housing project, questioning transparency.

CPI(M) accuses Congress of spreading misinformation regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala.

Govindan claims the state government and CPI(M) have opposed SIR, contrary to Congress's allegations.

The CPI(M) alleges that the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League are spreading falsehoods.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Saturday alleged that the Congress has failed to deliver on its promise to construct houses for victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide.

Speaking to reporters here, Govindan said the Congress had promised to build 130 houses for the victims but no progress has been made so far.

He also sought clarity on funds allegedly collected for the purpose.

"There is no information on how much money was collected or in which bank account it has been deposited. They claim it is in a joint account of the KPCC president and the Leader of Opposition, both of whom are contesting the election. Such an account has not been mentioned in the affidavits filed along with their nominations," he said.

Govindan claimed that crores of rupees were collected for the project.

"Even when the chief minister asked about the funds, no reply was given," he alleged.

Accusations of Misinformation

He also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation that CM Pinarayi Vijayan had implemented the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala.

"A similar campaign was carried out during the local body elections. In reality, the CPI(M) has taken a strong stand against SIR. I myself approached the Supreme Court against it, and the matter is still under consideration," he said.

Govindan said the state government had also opposed SIR and passed a resolution in the Assembly against it.

He alleged that the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, were behind such claims.

"The UDF and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are spreading falsehoods," he said.

However, when asked about allegations of a CPI(M)-SDPI understanding, Govindan declined to comment.