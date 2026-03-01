Kerala CM's Interaction with Landslide Survivor Sparks Political Debate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's heartwarming interaction with a young landslide survivor has ignited a political firestorm, with the CPI (M) contrasting his actions with those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's interaction with a landslide survivor, Nysa, during a township inauguration became a point of political contention.

CPI (M) leaders used the interaction to criticize PM Narendra Modi's previous engagement with Nysa after the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide.

Nysa, a young survivor who lost her family in the 2024 landslide, received a new home as part of the government's rehabilitation efforts.

The incident sparked a debate on promises made versus actions taken, with CPI (M) leaders highlighting the Left government's commitment to fulfilling its pledges to landslide victims.

The township inauguration also saw some political friction, with a Congress legislator facing heckling during his speech.

A heartwarming moment between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a three-year-old girl during the inauguration of the much-awaited township for landslide survivors in Wayanad became a focal point for political debate on Sunday.

The CPI (M) leaders leveraged the interaction to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing his previous interaction with the girl.

The girl was identified as Nysa, who gained national attention after PM Modi's interaction with her during his visit to a hospital in this hill district soon after the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide tragedy.

One of the youngest survivors of the tragedy, Nysa had lost her father, siblings and home to the disaster that had ravaged Wayanad on July 30, 2024.

The video of the heart-touching exchanges between the three-year-old girl and the PM had gone viral on social media platforms and widely carried by the national media.

Nysa and her mother also got a home when the CM Vijayan handed over houses to 178 survivors at the newly constructed township.

Political Reactions to the Interaction

Soon after television channels aired visuals of CM Vijayan's interaction, senior CPI (M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and General Education Minister V Sivankutty hailed the gesture on their social media handles.

Brittas, in his FB post, shared the videos of both the PM and the CM with the girl and said one person had left after his "show", and the other has implemented what he promised.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the Prime Minister, who took the child in his arms and pampered her during his visit, refused to give anything to her or her family later.

The Chief Minister held the girl in his lap and pampered her after fulfilling his promises, he pointed out.

In his FB post, Sivankutty also took a dig at PM Modi, saying, "What was seen in the reel then and what is being seen in real today."

"The Left government says only what it can do and it does what it says," the senior leader posted.

Senior CPI (M) leader K K Shailja also shared the photo of CM Vijayan with Nysa and described the township inauguration as a "new chapter" in the history of survival.

Other Events During the Township Inauguration

The township inauguration also witnessed Congress' Kalpetta legislator T Siddique being heckled and booed by a crowd during his speech.

There was also booing when his name was mentioned during the welcome address.

Reacting to the incident, Siddique said it was staged by the CPI (M) workers, who protested against him.

Noting that everyone worked along with the government for the rehabilitation of the landslide victims, he said he would continue to work for them in the future as well.

During his speech, Revenue Minister K Rajan apparently took a dig at Siddique and the Congress party, saying that the Left government is not the one that merely lays a single stone and leaves, but it places stone upon stone and build further.