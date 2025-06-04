HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Covid surge: States told to ensure availability of oxygen, beds

Covid surge: States told to ensure availability of oxygen, beds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 04, 2025 18:31 IST

All states have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators and essential medicines in view of rising cases of Covid, official sources said on Wednesday.

Image only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

A series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under the chairpersonship of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Sunita Sharma.

The meeting was held with representatives of Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and central government hospitals in Delhi and with representatives from all states and Union territories to evaluate the current Covid situation and preparedness measures.

 

According to the sources, state and district surveillance units under IDSP are closely monitoring Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

"Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5 per cent of ILI cases as per guidelines and positive SARI samples are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network," an official source said.

As of June 4, India reported 4,302 active cases, with an increase of 864 cases in the past 24 hours.

The official sources said most cases are mild and managed under home care.

Since January 1, 44 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses, they said.

"States have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines," the source said.

A mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems (PSA plants, LMO tanks, MGPS lines) was conducted on June 2. Facility-level preparedness mock drills are planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

The official sources advised people to practise hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places when unwell and that individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen.

Trusted sources such as health ministry's website and PIB releases should be followed to avoid misinformation and rumours, they said.

"Union health ministry continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to ensuring public health safety through timely interventions and effective communication," the source asserted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
