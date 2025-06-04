HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
5 die due to 'wrong injection' at Odisha hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 04, 2025 13:59 IST

An investigation was ordered after five patients died due to alleged negligence at the state-run Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Koraput, officials said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Reuters

Two men and three women admitted to the hospital died on Tuesday night within a short span of time. Their families alleged that they were administered injections, following which they died.

SLNMCH's superintendent Susanta Kumar Sahu said a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

 

"We have convened a meeting of all departmental heads. The patients who died on Tuesday night were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Prima facie, the deaths seem not to have been caused by any wrong injection. However, we will inquire into the allegations," he said.

While three patients died in the ICU, two breathed their last in the general ward.

The families of the deceased held a demonstration outside the hospital, following which police were deployed.

The bodies would be handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations are conducted, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
