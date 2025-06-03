HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Covid cases in India cross 4,000-mark; Kerala, Maha, Delhi worst hit

Covid cases in India cross 4,000-mark; Kerala, Maha, Delhi worst hit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 16:31 IST

x

India's active COVID-19 cases have crossed the 4,000 mark, with Kerala remaining the most affected state followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A man walks past COVID-19 murals in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

There are 4,026 active cases in India and five fresh deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Since January this year, 37 deaths have been reported in the country.

 

There were 257 active patients in the country on May 22. The figure rose to 3,395 by May 31 and subsequently to 4,026 cases.

Presently, Kerala has 1,446 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Maharashtra with 494, Gujarat with 397 and Delhi with 393 cases.

Five deaths ---one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and two deaths in Maharashtra -- have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data.

Official sources on May 31 stated that the COVID-19 situation in India is being closely monitored while stressing that the severity of infections is low, with most of the patients being under home care and that there was no cause for worry.

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Rajiv Behl on Monday stated that genome sequencing of samples in West and South have shown that the variants leading to the current rise in cases are not severe and are sub variants of Omicron only.

The four variants that we have found are subvariants of Omicron --- LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1. The first three have been found in more number of cases, he said.

"We have been closely monitoring the situation. At this moment overall, we should monitor, be vigilant but there is no cause to worry," Dr Behl had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19 Returns, But No Cause For Alarm
COVID-19 Returns, But No Cause For Alarm
'Next Covid pandemic' far from over: Delhi HC
'Next Covid pandemic' far from over: Delhi HC
Covid Fading But Still Claims Lives
Covid Fading But Still Claims Lives
COVID-19: 'It's Not A Panic Situation'
COVID-19: 'It's Not A Panic Situation'
'The Threat From COVID-19 Is Over'
'The Threat From COVID-19 Is Over'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Eternal KK Songs

webstory image 2

Indian Places That Recorded Hottest Temperatures Ever

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab Railway Bridge on this day1:12

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab Railway Bridge on this day

Hanuman Sena feeds thousands of monkeys in Ayodhya on 4th Tuesday of Jyeshtha4:01

Hanuman Sena feeds thousands of monkeys in Ayodhya on 4th...

Aerial footage shows scale of flood devastation in Imphal3:18

Aerial footage shows scale of flood devastation in Imphal

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD