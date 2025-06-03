State Legislatures In Rush To Pass Bills

In 21 states, the time gap between the general Budget and ministry-specific discussions was just one day.

A landmark Supreme Court judgment in April set a timeline for state governors to decide on Bills sent to them by legislatures, mandating a response within specific timelines.

Last month, President Droupadi Murmu, in a rare move under Article 201 (when Bills are reserved by governors for Presidential assent) of the Constitution, sought the Supreme Court's opinion whether the court can 'impose' timelines and tell state governors and the President what to do while dealing with state Bills sent to them for assent or reserved for consideration.

Last year, almost three of every four state legislatures wrapped up Budget and ministry expenditure discussions in just 10 days.

As many as 46.4 per cent of states completed deliberations in two to five days, according to PRS Legislative Research and Business Standard calculations.

The rush is greater in reviewing ministry-wise expenditure -- arguably one of the most vital aspects of Budget scrutiny.

In 21 states, the time gap between the general Budget and ministry-specific discussions was just one day.

The Constitution says that the governor must act 'as soon as possible', but delays are frequent and vary widely across states.

According to the Annual Review of State Laws 2024 by PRS Legislative Research, 60 per cent of Bills passed by state legislatures in 2024 received gubernatorial assent within a month.

