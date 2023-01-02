News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Covid negative must for flyers transiting through China, 5 countries

Covid negative must for flyers transiting through China, 5 countries

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 02, 2023 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A negative Covid report is a must for passengers transiting through China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, irrespective of their originating countries, before landing at any Indian airport, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

In a letter to states on Monday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that in the context of the evolving trajectory of COVID-19 cases in some countries, especially China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan, the guidelines were revised and came into effect from January 1.

 

A negative COVID-19 report from the RT-PCR test is a must for passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from the first day of 2023.

The test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India and the negative report from the RT-PCR test has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure.

'This will also apply to transiting passengers through the countries (mentioned) irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport,' Bhushan said in the letter.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Air Suvidha Portal has to be made operational for passengers on all international flights from these countries, with a provision to allow international travellers arriving in India to submit negative RT-PCR test reports as well as a self-declaration form on this portal.

'This arrangement is in practice with effect from 10 am on Sunday, January 1, 2023,' the letter said, adding the existing practice of post-arrival random testing of 2 per cent of travellers irrespective of the port of departure shall continue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis
Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis
COVID-19 Surges In China
COVID-19 Surges In China
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
Hardik bemoans injured Pant's absence
Hardik bemoans injured Pant's absence
Karnataka BJP MLA booked for trader's suicide
Karnataka BJP MLA booked for trader's suicide
Bombshell found near residences of Punjab, Haryana CMs
Bombshell found near residences of Punjab, Haryana CMs
Soha's Royal Welcome For 2033
Soha's Royal Welcome For 2033
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

China's Covid Surge: India's Dr Kotnis Moment?

China's Covid Surge: India's Dr Kotnis Moment?

COVID: 'India is safe for the present'

COVID: 'India is safe for the present'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances