COVID-19 Surges In China

COVID-19 Surges In China

By REDIFF NEWS
December 23, 2022 10:41 IST
Health data firm Airfinity estimates more than 5,000 people are probably dying each day from COVID-19 in China.

China has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since the Communist government lifted its strict zero tolerance measures to contain the virus earlier this month.

The rapid spread of the virus across China has left many pharmacies sold out of medication to treat COVID-19.

 

IMAGE: A medical worker assists patients at a clinic treating COVID-19 patients in Beijing, here and below. All photographs: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

 

 

IMAGE: Medical staff take a break outside a local hospital in Beijing.

 

IMAGE: An empty shelf is seen in a pharmacy in Beijing.

 

IMAGE: Delivery drivers organise packages in the street outside a depot in Beijing.
The rapid spread of the virus across China has left many delivery services short-staffed as drivers become infected, impacting the supply chain.

 

IMAGE: A patient arrives at a fever clinic treating COVID-19 patients.

 

IMAGE: A woman walks by barricades scattered on the ground after she tested at a nucleic acid testing site for COVID-19 in Beijing.

 

IMAGE: People wait to see a health worker at a temporary fever clinic set up to treat potential COVID-19 patients in Beijing.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
China lifting Covid curbs could kill upto 2.1mn people

China lifting Covid curbs could kill upto 2.1mn people

