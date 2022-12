Like Mumbai turned some of its stadiums into Covid hospitals during the worst days of the pandemic in the city in 2020, Beijing has set up a coronavirus hospital in a sports arena as Reuters Photographer Thomas Peter discovered today, December 20, 2022.

IMAGE: Beds are seen in a fever clinic set up in a sports area. All Photographs: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: After the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, China is experiencing a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

IMAGE: Hospitals are completely overwhelmed in China.

IMAGE: A security guard keeps watch outside a makeshift fever clinic.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com