Couple Granted Bail After Alleged Racial Abuse of Neighbours

A Delhi court has granted bail to a couple accused of racial abuse against neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, sparking debate over the handling of racism cases and the impact on victims.

Key Points A Delhi court granted bail to a couple accused of using racial slurs against neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

The couple had previously been granted interim bail and complied with conditions, including relocating and apologising.

The prosecution argued against bail, highlighting the harm caused to the victims, including one who had to relocate due to ethnic violence.

The case originated from a dispute over debris during air conditioner installation, escalating into racial abuse.

The police invoked the SC/ST Act in the FIR against the couple, initially charging them with criminal intimidation and promoting enmity.

A Delhi court on Monday granted regular bail to a married couple who allegedly hurled racial slurs at their neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal was hearing the regular bail plea of the accused, Harsh Priya Singh and Ruby Jain, who were produced before the court upon the expiry of the 30-day interim bail granted on March 11.

"Considering the status report of investigating officer (IO) according to which the investigation in the matter is completed, both the accused persons are admitted on regular bail on the bail bonds already furnished by them for securing interim bail," the court said in an order dated April 13.

Last month, the court had granted interim bail to the two accused upon furnishing personal bond and surety bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 each.

Advocates Abinash Kumar, BP Singh and Sumanta Barik, representing the accused in the case, stated before the court that the couple complied with all the bail conditions as directed in the previous order.

They had vacated their residence at a building in Malviya Nagar where the incident occurred and relocated to a new locality. The couple also updated the IO with their new address and contact information, the lawyers said.

The status update report filed on behalf of IO ACP Ritu Raj also confirmed compliance with the earlier order.

The lawyers also reassured the judge that Ruby Jain has been under continuous treatment for her medical condition, with hospital documentation available for it.

They argued that the couple had suffered significant damage to their reputation due to this case, and had also apologised publicly on social media and personally to the victims in the presence of their landlord.

Prosecution's Argument Against Bail

Advocate Liyi Marli Noshi, representing the prosecution, opposed the bail plea, urging that a "message is to be sent" by not letting off such grave instances of racism so easily.

She stated before the court that one of the victims had to move back to Manipur amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

"It may have not caused them any physical injuries, but it did harm them in many other ways and cause them a significant loss of future opportunities," she said.

The council also stated that the victims had to move homes on very short notice as they were being hounded by the media, causing them significant financial distress as they were only students with limited means.

"If they're a married couple with social prestige and a reputation to maintain, they should conduct themselves accordingly, not humiliate their neighbours with racial remarks," the prosecution further said.

Background of the Case

The accused couple was arrested on February 25 by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three northeastern women in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

The dispute between the two parties began after debris during the installation of an air conditioner at the rented accommodation of the three women fell onto the premises of the couple living on the floor below.

The incident took place on February 20.

The police invoked the SC/ST Act in the FIR against the duo. They said the case was initially registered under sections of the BNS, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups.