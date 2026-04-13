Couple Accused of Racial Slurs Granted Bail: Details Revealed

A Delhi court has granted bail to a couple accused of hurling racial slurs at neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, sparking debate over justice and the impact of racism on victims.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi court granted bail to a couple accused of using racial slurs against neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

The accused couple had vacated their residence and apologised publicly and personally to the victims.

The prosecution argued against bail, highlighting the harm caused to the victims, including one who had to relocate due to ethnic violence.

The case originated from a dispute over debris during air conditioner installation, leading to alleged racial abuse.

The police invoked the SC/ST Act in the FIR against the couple, initially charging them with criminal intimidation and promoting enmity.

A Delhi court on Monday granted regular bail to the married couple accused of hurling racial slurs at their neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal was hearing the regular bail plea of the accused, Harsh Priya Singh and Ruby Jain, who were produced before the court upon the expiry of the 30-day interim bail granted on March 11.

Advocate Abinash Kumar, BP Singh and Sumanta Barik represented the accused in the case. They stated before the court that the couple complied with all the bail conditions as directed in the previous order.

They had vacated their residence at Malviya Nagar, in the building where the incident occurred, and relocated to a new locality. They had updated the investigating officer (IO) with their new address and contact information, the lawyers said.

The lawyers also reassured the judge that Ruby Jain has been under continuous medication for her tuberculosis, with hospital documentation available for it.

They argued that the married couple had suffered significant damage to their reputation due to this case. The couple had also apologised publicly on social media and personally to the victims in the presence of their landlord.

Prosecution's Argument Against Bail

Advocate Liyi Noshi, representing the prosecution, opposed the bail plea, urging that a "message is to be sent" by not letting off such grave instances of racism so easily.

She stated before the court that one of the victims had to move back to Manipur amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

"It may have not caused them any physical injuries, but it did harm them in many other ways and cause them a significant loss of future opportunities," she said.

She also stated that the victims had to move homes on very short notice as they were being hounded by the media, causing them significant financial distress as they were only students with limited means.

"If they're a married couple with social prestige and a reputation to maintain, they should conduct themselves accordingly, not humiliate their neighbours with racial remarks," the prosecution further said.

A detailed order is being awaited.

Background of the Racial Slur Incident

The accused couple was arrested on February 25 by Delhi Police for allegedly hurling racial slurs at the three women from the Northeast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

The dispute between the two parties began after debris during the installation of an air conditioner at the rented accommodation of the three women fell onto the premises of the couple living on the floor below. The incident took place on February 20.

The police invoked the SC/ST Act in the FIR against the duo. They said the case was initially registered under sections of the BNS, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups.