News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur family attacked by group in Delhi

Manipur family attacked by group in Delhi

Source: PTI
December 02, 2023 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man from Manipur, his wife and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday.

The police received a call at 2.30 am on Friday from Kilokari village and found that a man had been taken to hospital after he was beaten up.

The victim, a resident of Jeevan Nagar in Ashram, suffered abrasion on his knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side forehead.

 

The police learned that the victim, his wife and his sister were dropping a friend home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

"On the way, three strangers, including a woman, accosted them and asked them to help book an Uber ride for Munirka as their phone batteries had run out," a police officer said.

While waiting for the ride to be confirmed, one of the accused started abusing and insulting the man and assaulted his wife and his sister, the official said.

"The accused called a few more people to the spot and they also joined the attack," the official added.

A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Manipur's Violence Can End
How Manipur's Violence Can End
BJP 'harmed Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul in LS
BJP 'harmed Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul in LS
Is Modi Nervous About Manipur?
Is Modi Nervous About Manipur?
Meloni says 'Melodi'; Always a delight, replies Modi
Meloni says 'Melodi'; Always a delight, replies Modi
5-state poll: Lot at stake for Gehlot, Raje, Shivraj
5-state poll: Lot at stake for Gehlot, Raje, Shivraj
39 yrs on, horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy continue
39 yrs on, horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy continue
'Indians need to compete against other cultures'
'Indians need to compete against other cultures'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'

'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'

Manipuri youth beaten to death in Delhi; 2 detained

Manipuri youth beaten to death in Delhi; 2 detained

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances