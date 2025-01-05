HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cop replaces bribe notes in court, blames rats, booked

Cop replaces bribe notes in court, blames rats, booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2025 20:45 IST

x

A head constable has been booked for changing bribe notes in court claiming the original ones were nibbled by rats at the police station where they were stored, officials said on Sunday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The case has been registered against Udayveer Singh, the head constable of Nawabganj police station in Bareilly district, they said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Chandra Mishra, on February 12, 2021, the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a lekhpal (revenue official) posted in the Nawabganj tehsil while receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000.

 

The ACO team seized 20 bribe notes of Rs 500 denomination each from the accused, besides seizing Rs 80,361, a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card, and a PAN card from his possession.

The seized items, including the bribe money, were handed over to Singh.

While the cash and other items were later released on court's order, the bribe notes were deposited at the Nawabganj police station.

However, during the trial, the head constable didn't produce the bribe notes in the court and instead submitted 20 different Rs 500 currency notes, blaming rats for nibbling on the original ones.

Mishra said when Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parikh investigated the matter, he found that Singh deliberately committed a criminal act to benefit the accused.

Based on a report submitted against Singh, an FIR was registered against the head constable on Saturday, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

BJP MLA Fights BJP Govt On Corruption
BJP MLA Fights BJP Govt On Corruption
What! Rats drinking seized liquor in Bihar
What! Rats drinking seized liquor in Bihar
Corrupt people are destroying nation, remarks SC
Corrupt people are destroying nation, remarks SC
Days after 'surgical strike' on graft, babu gets new notes in bribe
Days after 'surgical strike' on graft, babu gets new notes in bribe
Incidents of bribery in India reduced by 10% since '18
Incidents of bribery in India reduced by 10% since '18

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

No Parathas...5 Foods You Should NOT Have At Breakfast

webstory image 2

Are You In Your 20s? 5 Social Skills To Master!

webstory image 3

5 Indicators You Have Low Estrogen Levels

VIDEOS

Himachal Pradesh: Thousands gather for Bhunda festival after 40 years1:15

Himachal Pradesh: Thousands gather for Bhunda festival...

Neha and Aisha Sharma spotted in Bandra1:22

Neha and Aisha Sharma spotted in Bandra

Prayagraj: Niranjani Akhara Peshwai arrives at the 'Maha Kumbh' area1:09

Prayagraj: Niranjani Akhara Peshwai arrives at the 'Maha...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD