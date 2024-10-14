BJP MLA Fights BJP Government On Corruption

'I gave enough evidence and proof to punish corrupt officials.'

'But my own government has not filed any FIR against such officials.'

IMAGE: Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirodi Lal Meena/X

Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, a medical professional and a member of the agriculturist Meena community in East Rajasthan, which enjoys tribal status, has been a prominent figure in Rajasthan's political landscape.

A six-time legislator, he has served in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and was a senior cabinet minister in Bhajan Lal Sharma's government in Rajasthan.

However, he resigned as agriculture minister following the Lok Sabha elections.

Dr Meena is regarded as the undisputed leader of the Meena community, which has produced over 150 IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other central government officers stationed across the country.

Many officers from the community hold key positions in the Rajasthan administration, including chief secretary and DGP roles.

The Meena community is also politically influential, with a strong presence in seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

Consequently, Dr Meena was tasked with leading the BJP's campaign in these constituencies during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite his efforts, the party could not secure victories in the Dausa, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, and Karauli-Dholpur seats, which have a significant Meena voter base.

Known for his outspoken nature, Dr Meena had publicly declared during the election campaign that he would resign if the BJP failed to win these three Lok Sabha constituencies.

After the party lost all three seats to the Congress, he stayed true to his word and submitted his resignation as a cabinet minister.

However, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma refused to accept it.

Dr Meena stopped attending office, returned his official staff and vehicle, and refrained from signing official papers.

He also ceased attending cabinet meetings, choosing instead to function solely as a legislator.

Dr Meena does not occupy a government bungalow and instead resides in his self-financed Rajasthan Housing Board house in Jaipur's Mansarovar area with his wife Golma Devi.

Golma Devi served as a minister of state in the Congress government from 2008 to 2013. She is now a member of the Bharatoya Janata Party, although she no longer serves as a legislator.

As a Rajya Sabha member, Dr Meena was vocal against corruption in the Ashok Gehlot government. He has raised numerous issues like the paper leak scandal in the recruitment of sub-inspectors that occurred when the Congress was in power.

Recently, he criticised his party's government, highlighting corruption issues within the BJP administration, such as the Rajasthan Medical Council's registration of individuals who fraudulently obtained medical practitioner certificates with only a 12th class education.

Dr Meena's relentless focus on corruption, even under his own party's regime, has been a cause of embarrassment for the BJP.

Although he has raised these issues in the past, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has largely dismissed them, failing to take cognisance of Dr Meena's concerns.

Dr Meena says he met with the chief minister and submitted documents detailing corruption in the Rajasthan Medical Council, but when no action was taken, he leaked the letter to the media, causing embarrassment to the government.

"I highlighted a scam in the Rajasthan Medical Council, where individuals with only a 12th class education were granted registered medical practitioner's certificates. As a medical professional, I found it intolerable. It's an inhuman act that puts public safety at risk," Dr Meena tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor Prakash Bhandari.

In over 45 years of political life, you have earned a reputation as an aggressive politician who thrives on conflict.

You have often opposed decisions made by your own government while serving under Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Vasundhara Raje and now Bhajan Lal Sharma. Why is that?

In public life, people vote for you because they trust you and expect you to fulfill their needs, such as building schools, colleges, roads, and ensuring clean water and healthcare.

As a public representative, it is your duty to improve the lives of the people.

If they are happy with you, they will vote for you again; if not, they will choose someone else.

During the Lok Sabha elections, I observed people's grievances against my own government.

Despite my best efforts, I could not garner enough support.

As campaign head for three constituencies, I felt a moral responsibility and, thus, chose to resign.

IMAGE: Dr Meena, right, with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi in Dausa April 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Did you promise Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you would resign if the BJP failed to win these three constituencies?

No, I never made such a commitment to the prime minister. The commitment to resign was made publicly by me during election meetings, and since we could not win, I had to keep my word.

It's said within BJP circles that you were dissatisfied because you were not made chief minister or deputy chief minister, and that this resignation is merely an excuse.

You were also unhappy with your agriculture portfolio, preferring home or health. Is that true?

No, that's not true. I resigned because my conscience told me that I failed to deliver, and I felt people were dissatisfied with the BJP government.

As for the portfolio, I was initially hoping for the home department, but when I was given agriculture, I accepted it wholeheartedly.

In just three months, I implemented significant changes and managed to install 65,000 solar pumps, whereas the Congress could only provide 60,000 pumps in five years.

Were there any other reasons for your resignation?

After resigning, I stopped attending office, cabinet meetings, and refrained from using government facilities.

However, when the state was hit by incessant rains, I could not remain idle.

I signed the necessary relief papers, which resulted in Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) being sanctioned for flood relief.

I continued monitoring the situation, despite still holding the agriculture portfolio, as my resignation has not been accepted.

I would say, though, that I have no desire to continue as a minister.

IMAGE: Dr Meena speaks to the media in Jaipur, July 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

You mentioned bringing several scams to the chief Minister's attention that occurred during the Congress regime. Can you elaborate?

Yes, I submitted a detailed document to the chief minister regarding a Rs 3,500 crore (Rs 3.5 billion) scam in the department of information technology, but no probe was initiated.

Have you brought any scams that occurred after the BJP came to power to the chief minister's notice?

Yes, I highlighted a scam in the Rajasthan Medical Council, where individuals with only a 12th class education were granted registered medical practitioner's certificates.

As a medical professional, I found it intolerable. It's an inhuman act that puts public safety at risk.

The documents related to the Medical Council scam were leaked to the media, and you are being blamed for it.

No, I was not involved in the leak. The vigilant media unearthed the scam on its own.

You resigned as a minister under Vasundhara Raje and Bhajan Lal Sharma. Why do you struggle to get along with chief ministers?

I was elected by the people to serve them. I quit because I felt I couldn't serve them sincerely under the circumstances, and I'm not someone who betrays that trust.

IMAGE: Dr Meena takes part in the puja on the commencement of Navratri. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirodi Lal Meena/X

You have also raised concerns about corrupt officials from the Congress era who are now holding key positions under the BJP government.

Yes, I did. I provided substantial evidence of corruption in the department of information technology, but my own government has not filed an FIR against the officials involved.

Instead, they were rewarded with important positions. How can we combat corruption if we don't take action against it?

You also raised allegations of corruption in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

I submitted proof to the chief minister showing that candidates who left their answer sheets blank were still found in the merit list.

In some cases, examiners even marked the sheets as 'no attempt', yet these candidates passed.

I have provided enough evidence that a sum of Rs 1 crore was taken to pass such candidates.

IMAGE: Dr Meena on Gandhi Jayanti participated in the cleanliness drive under Seva Pakhwada. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirodi Lal Meena/X

You were not included in various cabinet committees formed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, despite being one of the most senior ministers. How do you view this?

It's the chief minister's prerogative. If he chooses to ignore me, that's his decision.

What are the BJP's prospects in the upcoming seven by-elections?

Much will depend on the candidates we choose. During the Lok Sabha elections, we lost 11 seats due to poor candidate selection.

But we learn from our mistakes, and I will campaign vigorously for the BJP once again.

How long you will continue as 'minister in absentia'?

I have submitted my resignation and even met BJP national President J P Nadda. I won't comment further, but I will continue to serve as an MLA, not as a minister.

